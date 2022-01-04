Wilkes-Barre Police investigating vandalism incident caught on camera

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Caught on camera. Wilkes-Barre Police are trying to find out who is behind an act of vandalism that happened one week ago.

They released surveillance camera video showing three young boys. Police did not say where this happened but you can clearly see one of the teenagers smashing through the front glass on a vending machine.

It doesn’t look like they took anything, but they fled the scene. Wilkes-Barre Police say you can call, or message them with an anonymous tip.