Wilkes-Barre Police investigating tire slashings on Dillon Street

by: Julie Dunphy

(WBRE/WYOU) — Several people in Wilkes-Barre woke up Wednesday to find their car tires slashed.

The Wilkes-Barre Police Department says they’re investigating several related reports. Residents tell Eyewitness News it’s an uncommon act for their neighborhood.

“Slashing tires, that’s ridiculous,” Tom Sepkoski of Wilkes-Barre said.

Wednesday morning people found to their surprise slashed tires on vehicles down Dillon Street.

“You know I’m surprised I didn’t hear nothing. Usually I have pretty good ears, I can hear things. I’m surprised I didn’t hear nothing you know,” Sepkoski said.

Wilkes-Barre Police are currently investigating. But that doesn’t change residents’ frustration as they tried to get to work.

“So I walked over and I noticed that the front of the Prius, the front passenger tire was flat. I thought maybe it’s cold outside tire went down so I went to go fill it and about five, ten minutes later still nothing was happening. So I was like alright I guess I’m going to have to change it. Then I was like you know what I’m going to have to drive down to Bethlehem so I’m just going to take my truck,” Nicholas Sepkoski of Wilkes-Barre said. “I never expected someone to go around slashing tires like that.”

It ended up being a costly Wednesday for Nicholas.

“A truck like that, a pretty penny put it that way, it all depends where you go to ya know,” Nicholas Sepkoski said.

Police have not released any other information at this time.

