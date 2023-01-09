WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Police Department is starring in a national television documentary series.

Wilkes-Barre police officers are now on patrol in more ways than one.

Friday was their big TV debut and Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione spoke with the mayor about what the response has been like from the community.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

Mayor Brown says feedback has been good since his police department’s debut on the big screen.

The Wilkes-Barre Police Department is featured on the TV documentary series called “On Patrol: Live” airing on the independent network, Reelz.

“When we were first approached about this situation we said, yeah, we want to show what a great job our police force does, and what they have to do every night when they put on that uniform,” said Mayor Brown.

The show gives an inside look into what police officers across the nation do on a daily basis in real time.

Over the weekend, viewers saw a lot of activity happening in and around the Diamond City, including Friday’s barricaded gunman standoff with police in Wilkes-Barre Township.

“One of the questions that people ask me is, well, are the officers gonna feel funny being on camera? They wear a camera every day. They wear body cameras, all of our officers so, they’re always used to being on camera,” said Mayor Brown.

Mayor Brown says the police department captured the attention of the show’s producers through local media.

He is very proud of the men and women who keep our communities safe.

“You don’t see what these men and women go through all day long. They put on their uniform and we hope they come home the same way they left their homes. They put their life on the line every day, and this is a perfect way of showing their dedication,” said Mayor Brown.

You can watch Wilkes-Barre Police Officers live on Reelz from 9:00 p.m. to midnight each Friday and Saturday in the month of January.