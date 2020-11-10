Wilkes-Barre officials ask that political signs come down

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Elections may be over, but there are still plenty of political signs still in the ground. Wilkes-Barre officials are asking residents to remove the signs.

“We’ve always encouraged those who install the signs to take them down as soon as possible,” Wilkes-Barre Director of Operations Butch Frati said.

Frati said campaigning for the election has ended and now the signs need to come down.

“If not a public works employee will go out and collect the signs and we’ll hold them up at public works garage for a period of time until someone either takes responsibility for them and takes them back or if not we’ll throw them away,” Frati said.

Frati says in his 16-plus years working for the city, he’s never seen this many political signs

“They go up quickly with enthusiasm but they come down very slowly. Some people do pick them up however. But in most cases they’re still out there,” Frati said.

Eyewitness News asked neighbors what they think about keeping those political signs on display.

“They’re fine where they are,” Wilkes-Barre resident John David Miller said.

“The signs need to come down since Biden won. There’s no need for them to be up,” Wilkes-Barre resident Christopher Harrison said.

Residents have until the end of the week to collect their signs.