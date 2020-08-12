Wilkes-Barre NAACP branch requests state attorney general examine Mackey death

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre NAACP branch is requesting the state attorney general’s office look into the death of Shaheen Mackey.

President Ronald Felton sent a letter to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, asking him to look into Mackey’s death in the Luzerne County Prison.

“We feel it’s necessary to have an independent set of eyes to review this case and we hope your office will provide that second look regardless of your findings,” Fenton wrote in the letter. “Many people including myself find it difficult to believe no one was held accountable. The people have got to have confidence in our judicial system and that confidence has been greatly eroded. Thank you for your time and consideration.”

Mackey was brought to the Luzerne County Prison on the afternoon of June 6, 2018. Later that day he was rushed to the hospital, where he died two days later.

No criminal wrongdoing was found in the case. A peaceful protest was held during which Mackey’s family demanded justice.

