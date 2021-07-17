Wilkes-Barre mural about to be TKO’D

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local mural painted in tribute to a popular band is being covered up.

The mural for the locally formed band Title Fight is located on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, is set to be used as advertising space. The alternative band formed in Kingston in 2003.

The mural went up in 2015 commemorating their upcoming album at the time, Hyperview. The mural was painted with reflective paint by John Garret Slaby, who painted the band’s previous four album covers. Fans of the band are upset with the decision to cover the mural.

“Well I wanted to get a picture with the kids in front of the mural before it’s gone. My two brothers are in Title Fight and just kind of took it for granted I guess the fact that it could go away,” Alex Russin, whose two brothers are in the band, said.

“I think it’s wild I mean I drove five hours after I heard yesterday that it was being taken away or covered up and I think it is insane. Wilkes-Barre it seems like a cool place, don’t get me wrong, but Title Fight is the big thing from Wilkes-Barre as far as I’m concerned,” Title Fight fan Zach Butcher said.

It is not known exactly what will be put up in front of the mural other than an advertisement.