WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes Barre Mayor George Brown held an advisory board Thursday afternoon at City Hall.

Left to Right (facing media) Edward P. McGinley (Ned), Darlene Duggins, Andrew R. Jerome, Faith Lane, Mayor George C. Brown, Rahman Marshall, William V. Lewis III, Francisco Gonzalez

This was to announce and introduce the eight volunteers on the board. Mayor Brown says training will be provided and the board will decide when to meet.

Positions for chairman and vice-chairman are still in the works. A new complaint form will be available online and these forms will be submitted directly to the committee.