Wilkes-Barre mayor, city council turning focus to blight

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) –It’s been a consistent problem in many communities.

Blight brings down property values and threatens public safety. In Wilkes-Barre, lawmakers and residents who’ve had enough may be making headway. As Eyewitness News reported less than a week ago, residents are taking to the streets to fight blight head-on. There’s a new administration in Wilkes-Barre and council is reaffirming their commitment to that effort.

“We work for the people that were here tonight in the audience,” said Mayor George Brown. “They’re the people I work for. I have to make sure that I address their needs.”

Getting rid of dilapidated properties was one of Brown’s platforms when he ran for mayor. Now he says it’s time to keep that campaign promise.

“For the last four years, I’ve been thinking about it — if I did decide to run for mayor and was elected, what would I do,” he said. “So I already have a lot of things on my mind that I want to address and I’ve already started on.”

Chief among them — blight. Council member Beth Gilbert McBride says it’s been an issue for years. So much so that it’s fallen to residents taking the lead.

“It’s not getting to be any easier of an issue to deal with,” she noted. “These citizens groups that are forming are forming, compiling information and cleaning up the city is a huge help to us. I think it’s going to make a huge help to our city.”

Eyewitness News recently reported on the Wilkes-Barre Citizen Blight Committee doing its part to protect their communities. Now it’s time for municipal leaders to take action.

They say they have aggressive plans to start citing properties, collect fines and actively clear out buildings that deminish property value and deter customers from local businesses. Blight has hit council member John Marconi’s District E, hard. He says he likes what he’s heard so far from mayor Brown.

“Certainly on the same page. It’s fantastic,” he said. “I have to tell you, the city administration has been outstanding with helping out with the issues.”

Just over three weeks into this administration and Mayor Brown says he’s got reason to be optimistic.

“Now this is my 24th day in office and today was the first reading of the budget. They approved it. That’s number one,” noted Brown. “Next we’re going to start working on the other issues that we have — but there’s a lot of other issues to work on. We’ll get to them. I promise you that.”

Some present at the Thursday night meeting have actually gone out and put databases together on suspected blight properties, which council member Gilbert-McBride says puts everything in black and white for all generations.

Mayor Brown and the council are also looking to team up with the city of Pittston where Mayor Michael Lmbardo has had recent success fighting blight with Municipal Land Banking. Mayor Brown’s initial objective in office was to put together a budget. With appropriate cuts, that passed its first reading unanimously.

He says now it’s time to tackle the city’s issues starting with blight and infrastructure.