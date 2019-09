(WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges.

Kahzmeek Prater was facing charges in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jacob Shedlock. Prater originally told police there was an armed robbery at the house. He later recanted and admitted he and Shedlock were handling the gun when it went off and hit Shedlock in the chest.

He will be sentenced in November.