Wilkes-Barre man charged with rape

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man is charged with rape after being arraigned Monday night.

According to Pittston Police, Jeff Andrzejewski is charged with rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, among others after police say he raped a then-13-year-old girl sometime between September and October 2019.

According to the affidavit, the teen said Andrzejewski started kissing her and wouldn’t stop after she said ‘no’. She said the encounter led to inappropriate touching.

Police say Andrzejewski claims the encounter was consensual. Andrzejewski stated they had consensual sex for 10 to 15 minutes before he left for work and that he thought she was 15 years old, not 13 years old.

Bail was set at $250,000 straight cash and Andrzejewski was taken to Luzerne County Jail.