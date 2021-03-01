Wilkes-Barre man charged for exposing himself to mother, daughter in market parking lot

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre City Police say a man has been charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct after exposing himself to a woman and her daughter in the Schiel’s Family Market parking lot on February 27.

Officers say they spoke with the victim who explained she and her 7-year-old daughter were walking to their car when they observed a male sitting in his car, who was identified as John Gittens, who exposed his genitals to the females while motioning them to be quiet.

The victims provided a license plate and a description of the vehicle to officers, who made contact with Gittens. He was brought in and one of the victims identified Gittens during a line-up.

Gittens was taken into custody and charged without incident.