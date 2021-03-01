Wilkes-Barre man charged for exposing himself to mother, daughter in market parking lot

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre City Police say a man has been charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct after exposing himself to a woman and her daughter in the Schiel’s Family Market parking lot on February 27.

Officers say they spoke with the victim who explained she and her 7-year-old daughter were walking to their car when they observed a male sitting in his car, who was identified as John Gittens, who exposed his genitals to the females while motioning them to be quiet.

The victims provided a license plate and a description of the vehicle to officers, who made contact with Gittens. He was brought in and one of the victims identified Gittens during a line-up.

Gittens was taken into custody and charged without incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos