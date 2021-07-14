Wilkes-Barre man charged after selling fentanyl to undercover officer

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man is charged after police say he sold fentanyl to an undercover police officer.

According to a press release, Hector Alicea 57, of Wilkes-Barre, sold fentanyl to an undercover officer on Oxford Street in Hanover Township. Additional fentanyl and money were found on Alicea.

While Alicea was being taken into custody, he resisted arrest. He had two outstanding warrants of arrest, one out of the Luzerne County Sheriffs office for not appearing other separate drug charges stemming from a June 2020 buy/bust operation and the second was for escaping from the Luzerne County Prison.

Alicea was denied bail and taken to Luzerne County Prison. He faces charges of possession with intent to deliver, among others.