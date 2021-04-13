Wilkes-Barre man charged after police say he locked a child in a bedroom

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Wilkes-Barre man is facing several charges after police say he hit a child numerous times and locked him in a bedroom.

According to paperwork, Elvis Justiniano is accused of hitting a child starting at the age of six and locking him in a bedroom. Police say he also had security cameras placed in and outside the house to watch the child.

The child told police he climbed out his bedroom window and escaped detection from the cameras and reported the incidents to police.

Justiniano was taken into custody on April 10. He faces charges of false imprisonment, endangering welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment.