WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man is arrested on drugs and weapons charges.

Roydel Bell, 41, was taken into custody after the State Police Vice Unit staged a raid on his Hazel Street Apartment. During that raid, police say they discovered fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine, and a sawed-off shotgun.

Bell, who is a convicted felon, is not allowed to have a firearm. He’s behind bars at the Luzerne County prison.