Wilkes-Barre man arrested on drug charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An investigation conducted by the Luzerne County Drug Task Force and police led to the arrest of Dominic Marsicano and recovery of 100 packets of fentanyl and a loaded firearm.

In mid-August, the Luzerne County Drug Task Force received information that Marsicano was selling fentanyl in the Wilkes-Barre area. After a controlled purchase of fentanyl was made from Marsicano, investigators received information that Marsicano, along with others, were planning a home invasion.

An arrest warrant was made immediately, for delivery of a controlled substance and using a communication device for criminal activity, and Marsicano was taken into custody at his residence on Henry Street.

Marsicano was arraigned and held in lieu of bail.

