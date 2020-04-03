Wilkes-Barre man arrested, charged after Kingston shooting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — U.S. Marshals announce the arrest of a Wilkes-Barre man they say was involved in a shooting in Kingston in February 2020.

Ronald Kent, 42 of Wilkes-Barre, was arrested around 9 a.m. on April 3rd, 2020 in a home in the first block of Darling Street in Wilkes-Barre after trying to hide under a sink.

According to a press release, Kingston Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Reese Park in February 2020. There they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Kent after an investigation by the Kingston Police Department. The investigation was later adopted by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

Kent is charged with aggravated assault and firearms charges among others.