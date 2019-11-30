Wilkes-Barre Man Arrested at Wyoming Valley Mall

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man is accused of exposing himself to three girls at the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Officers were called to H&M inside the mall Wednesday afternoon for a report of a man exposing himself to a girl working in the store’s fitting room. Police say the suspect is 30-year-old Ramon Paredes Severino.

After looking around the mall, officers spotted him at Hollister. That’s when two other girls reported he also exposed himself to them in that store’s fitting room. Police took him into custody.

He faces numerous charges including indecent exposure.