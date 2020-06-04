Coronavirus

Wilkes-Barre man arrested after vehicle involved in recent shooting located

(WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department Street Crimes Unit (SCU) arrested Tyrick Curtis Friday, 23, of 11 Collins Street, Wilkes-Barre, after locating a vehicle which was used in a recent shooting incident in the city.

SCU began conducting surveillance on the vehicle which was initially parked and subsequently conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle leaving Valley View Terrace. The driver was identified as Friday. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and SCU located a loaded Kel-Tec .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Friday is a convicted felon and a person prohibited from possessing a firearm. Friday is charged with persons not to possess a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Friday is currently at Lackawanna County Prison after being unable to post bail.

