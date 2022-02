WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Grab your skates! The new ice rink in Public Square will be ready soon.

The mayor’s office announced Thursday afternoon that the ice rink will officially open on Saturday at noon. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins mascot “Tux” will make a guest appearance.

And Dunkin’ Donuts is providing hot chocolate. Its’ all free, but bring your own ice skates.