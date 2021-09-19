Wilkes-Barre hosts 41st annual St. Patrick’s Parade

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While there was plenty of fun and excitement at Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Parade in Scranton, the fun continued Sunday with Wilkes-Barre having a parade of their own.



Wilkes-Barre’s 41st annual St. Patrick’s Parade began at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Performances from an array of pipe bands, marching bands, and dancers as well, took to the road.

Parade goers were excited for the parade to return, as well as performers who are excited their hard work paid off for a performance.

“A lot of practice and hard work goes into you know performing for a parade. So I am so happy we still got to you know show what we have and get ready for next year,” Black Diamonds Pipe Band snare drummer Amalia Thomas said.

“It is just nice to see everyone getting back to somewhat of a normal location. It’s nice weather, people are out enjoying the day and it is nice to see it is going on,” Brenda Sokolowski of Circles on the Square said.

The original date was rescheduled from March to Sunday because of the pandemic.