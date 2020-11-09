Wilkes-Barre honors veterans ahead of Veterans Day

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre honored veterans and their families Sunday, in advance of Veterans Day later this week.

The day of honor looked a little different this year due to the pandemic. It was a ‘no march’ parade this year, joined by city police and fire vehicles at public square.

This year’s festivities included a ceremony to award Leonard Luba as the 2020 Vet of the Year, awarded by the parade committee. At the events, veterans and their families were honored for their service and sacrifices, while reflecting on what it means to serve.

“It’s something that can never be taken away from you. It’s a deep sense of pride that I’ve had since I went into boot camp,” U.S. Navy veteran and 2020 Veteran of the Year Leonard Luba said.

“It means protecting our freedoms. A lot of people out there want to take it away from us, even now,” U.S. Air Force veteran Robert Lippi said.