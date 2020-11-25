Wilkes-Barre holds annual Christmas parade

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Wilkes-Barre is held its annual Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony Tuesday.

It was a condensed version of the annual event. The parade started at 4:30 Tuesday afternoon with Wilkes-Barre Police Department vehicles and fire engines.

During the parade, Santa presented the first gift of Christmas to Gray, a brave young boy who is fighting cancer.

The tree lighting ceremony took place on Public Square at 5 p.m. This year’s concolor fir was donated to the city by the owners of Letts Eat-Flavors of India on South Main Street.