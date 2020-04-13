Wilkes-Barre hit hard by storms, wind

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Hall sustained the most significant wind damage this morning. But it was far from the only damage northeastern and central Pennsylvania had to deal with.

On travels Monday, almost everywhere Eyewitness News looked, we could see downed tree limbs and branches. But some of the damage was much more significant than that.

What appears to be a very old oak tree is now uprooted and leaning against a very old apartment building. The Franklin is a converted grammar school that was built in 1869.

Shannon Baiyat lives on the first floor and was sleeping around 8:30 a.m. when she heard “a loud thud,” Baiyat said. “I thought the whole wall was coming down it sounded like. But when I looked I was like did the tree fall, did it crash through the window?”

The branches brushed up against several windows but did not appear to cause any significant damage.

“All things considered we got lucky. But we’ve just got to get rid of the thing,” Richard Zeszotarski, on-site building manager for The Franklin, said.

Meanwhile, a utility crew was called to a toppled tree that fell onto power lines along Joseph Lane and Rees Street. The fallen pine knocked out electricity to this Wilkes-Barre neighborhood.

Wilkes-Barre General Hospital is dealing with its own wind damage. Strong gusts peeled back the underside of a pedestrian bridge which connects the main hospital with the medical office building and center for same day surgery.

More damage in the Diamond City. A couple of fences at Children’s Service Center on South Franklin Street were no match for the punishing winds. Elsewhere, it may have withstood the June 2018 tornado while surrounding businesses were devastated, but a flower tent couldn’t manage to weather this storm this day.

And there was an unusual traffic light, light show. Red, yellow, and green all flickering after gusty winds caused damage to the traffic signal at Park Avenue and South Street.

Back at The Franklin, a tree removal service checked out what it will take to remove this fallen oak. According to the on-site building manager, they are going to need a bigger chainsaw.