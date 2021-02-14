Wilkes-Barre hit-and-run victim talks about accident

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The victim of Wednesday’s horrific hit-and-run is awake and speaking with Eyewitness News for the first time since it happened.

38-year-old Anglea Velasquez says she remembers everything. Wednesday afternoon she was walking to see her mother. The light turned red and she began to cross the street at the intersection of South Main and East Northampton Streets.

That’s when a car slammed into her and drove off without even slowing down. She said an officer was trailing behind the car and stopped to try and help her. Her injuries were so severe even the officer was in shock.

She was trying to tell him how to help her. While he called for medics, she was losing blood fast. The last thing she remembers was being transported to the hospital.

When she woke up Saturday, her leg had been amputated just below her hip and her whole world was changed. Police have yet to catch the suspect.

“He should actually be happy and thankful that I’m actually still here, that I didn’t die. Not only did he not take my life away but he didn’t take his away either because he’s still going to be able to have a life because he didn’t kill me,” Velasquez said.

Angela and her family not only want someone to take responsibility, but they want to know why this happened, and if it could have been prevented. Eyewitness News reporter Caroline Foreback will have the full story at 11.