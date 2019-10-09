Wilkes-Barre Greek Food Festival begins

(WBRE/WYOU) — If you are looking for some lunch or maybe dinner, get ready to have a feast in Luzerne County.

The Wilkes-Barre Greek Food Festival kicked off Wednesday at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on East Ross Street. The festival features some delicious Greek food and pastries and is open to dine-in or carry-out. For one annual volunteer, this event brings in new faces every year.

“We usually see a lot of old friends and faces that we’ve seen over the years and we always welcome new patrons. It’s wonderful to see people come down here and enjoy it,” volunteer Theresa Karambelas said.

The festival is open from 11 to 8 and will continue through Friday.