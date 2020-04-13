Wilkes-Barre General Hospital experiences wind damage

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Wilkes-Barre General Hospital is dealing with wind damage this Monday morning.





Gusty winds peeled back the underside of a pedestrian bridge connecting the main hospital with the Medical Office Building and Center For Same Day Surgery.

Insulation could be seen blowing blocks away.

The pedestrian bridge is still in use but a detour is in place along the access road to enter the hospital campus.

A request for information from a security worker on scene was declined.