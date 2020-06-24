Coronavirus

Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market to return June 25th

Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market Gets Underway-_41765572-159532

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market will open on Public Square Thursday, June 25th.

The market will open at 10 a.m. It continues every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 19th.

The following vendors will be at the market:

  • Braces
  • Broyan’s
  • Dymond’s
  • Golomb’s
  • Hoagland’s
  • Kessler’s
  • Omalia’s
  • Rowlands
  • Zimmerman’s

It will be subject to CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health regulations and recommendations. Face masks will be required for vendors and will be required for visitors if social distancing is not possible.

The Farmers Market is a produce-only market with no food or craft vendors. The city will reassess types of vendors as the summer progresses.

