Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market reopens

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular market is back and now open for business in Luzerne County.

It was Opening Day for the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market at Public Square. Mayor George Brown opened the produce-only market at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Visitors are subject to social distancing, sanitizing and mask-wearing guidelines.

The market features a handful of local vendors excited to sell fresh products again. Some say the pandemic didn’t affect their ability to sell.

“Stuff grows, whether it’s COVID-19 out there or not. We’re just coming into season for local stuff, so there really was nothing wasted,” Ray Zimmerman of Zimmerman Farms said.

The market is open every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until November 19th.