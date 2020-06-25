Wilkes Barre farmers market opens for the season

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Thursday is the opening day of the Wilkes Barre Farmers Market.

Mayor George Brown opened the market at 10:00 AM and was joined by Miss Luzerne County, Victoria Vespico.

Many people were out and about visiting the stands, with social distancing practices in place along with people wearing masks.

Vendors are required to wear a mask and social distancing is recommended.

This is a produce only market.

The market continues until November 19th, every Thursday from 10AM-4PM.

