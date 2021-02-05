Wilkes-Barre double homicide suspect identified by police

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police have identified the suspect in a triple shooting that happened Saturday in the 200 block of South Main Street. Two of the victims died from their injuries.

Police tell Eyewitness News they are looking for Jayshawn Malik Johnson. He is the accused trigger-man in surveillance video that shows a person pulling a gun from his clothing and firing at close range striking one person as people ran from the gunfire. The shooter continued to fire the gun and hit two other men.

According to the coroner, 32-year-old Damian Thomas and 31-year-old Maurice Chapman, both residents of Wilkes-Barre, died in Saturday’s shooting.