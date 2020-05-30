Wilkes-Barre COVID-19 testing site closed after more than 2,000d tested

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The state-run COVID-19 testing site at Mohegan Sun Area at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre is now closed, after more than a month in operation.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 2,351 symptomatic residents of the area were tested since the site opened on April 20. More than 6.5 percent of those tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are very pleased with the success of the site and that we were able to provide necessary testing to citizens of Northeast Pennsylvania,” Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement. “However, it is time we redirect these resources to other areas of our state that are in need of assistance in this pandemic. The department will continue to work with other testing sites located across the commonwealth with the goal of making testing accessible to any symptomatic resident in Pennsylvania.”

As of 4 p.m. on Friday, the site is closed. Other testing sites are still operating in northeast Pennsylvania. A map and more information is available by clicking here.