Wilkes-Barre community reacts to increase in COVID-19 case numbers

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says we are at a “critical point” in the COVID-19 pandemic. 38 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have been added to a substantial COVID transmission list.

Locally, it includes Bradford, Carbon, Luzerne, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Union Counties. It means there is a high chance of community spread within the county.

Over the past week the Pennsylvania Department of Health has seen a significant increase in cases of COVID-19 across Pennsylvania.

Eyewitness News spoke to neighbors, businesses, and school districts who have all had to make adjustments because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They say they are continuing to stay vigilant.

On Monday Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says the recent rise in COVID-19 numbers are concerning.

“COVID-19 is right here and we are at a critical point,” Dr. Levine said.

With the recent rise in numbers, local school districts are ready to make adjustments on the fly.

“We know it’s all around us,” Crestwood School District Superintendent Bob Mehalick said.

The Crestwood School District has been on a hybrid model for the past three weeks.

Mehalick says they have had a minimal number of cases within the district.

“Two cases so far total, however we have certainly been affected by direct exposure so we have a number of students that have been in quarantine, number of teachers that are quarantined, it’s happening just about daily,” Mehalick said.

Despite the recent increase in COVID-19 cases businesses continue to stay open in Pennsylvania. Burrito Loco in downtown Wilkes-Barre opened at the beginning of the pandemic.

“We started doing take-outs and delivery because we couldn’t have any dine-in,” waitress Greicy Espinoza said.

The restaurant says they continue to follow the guidance from the state health department and CDC hoping to do their part to stop the spread in Luzerne County.

“We have to keep paper plates, plastic forks, knives,” Espinoza said. “It is a struggle because it costs more, but we will do whatever we need to do to keep our customers safe from the coronavirus.”

Eyewitness News also spoke to Wilkes-Barre neighbors, who say they are keeping an eye on the recent rise in numbers.

“It’s very concerning what’s going within the state of Pennsylvania,” Wilkes-Barre resident Max Benjamin said. “I did see on the news this morning that Pfizer is very optimistic regarding the vaccine that will be coming out in the near future, so that’s a plus.”

“I do have concerns because I have family with who got asthma, everybody has concerns, you just, you know right now we just have to deal with it because we ain’t got no other choice,” Wilkes-Barre resident Jermaine Wilkins said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health also updated its travel recommendations, adding Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia and Massachusetts to the travel advisory list. Louisiana has been removed.