Wilkes-Barre comes together against human trafficking

People gathered in honor of victims for World Day Against Trafficking in Persons in Luzerne County Tuesday.

An event was held on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square to raise awareness of human trafficking. The event was hosted by members from the Victims Resource Center along with the Wilkes-Barre mayor’s office. Organizers say every country in the world is affected by human trafficking, but the issue is closer to home than many people expect.

“It happens every day. It’s happening around us. You know 40.3 million people are victims of trafficking globally. 12 million children are victims of trafficking globally,” Tammi Burke, community services manager for the Victims Resource Center said.

Participants filled sidewalk cracks with red sand to offer a visualization of the victims that fall through the cracks.