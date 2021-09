WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Wilkes-Barre has a new firefighter in its ranks.

According to a press release from Mayor George Brown, Michael Hurley of Hanover Township was sworn in on Thursday, September 16th.

He began training at Harrisburg Area Community College and is scheduled to finish in November. Once his training is complete, he will begin a six-week orientation at the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department before being assigned as a firefighter.