Wilkes-Barre City Police seek help in locating missing teenager

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout for a missing person from the Kingston/Edwardsville area.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Andrew Evans, 19, was last seen in the Kingston/Edwardsville area on February 23.

It is not known what kind of clothing Evans was wearing.

According to the police department, Evans is developmentally disabled and is diagnosed with autism, ADHD, and aggressive disorder. It is believed he is not in possession of his necessary prescription medication.

He often carries a Captain America doll for security.

If you see him, you are asked to contact Wilkes-Barre City Police or Luzerne County 911.