WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department is searching for a missing male.

According to the department, Leonard Fortini was last seen Monday between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. when he arrived at Community Counseling. After leaving, he was supposedly heading for a bank in Kingston, but he never arrived, police say.

He was last seen wearing a gray hat, jean jacket, and jeans. If anyone sees Fortini, call 911.