WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Luzerne County are asking for your help after an 11-year-old didn’t return home from school.

Wilkes-Barre City Police say Melani Carmona went to school Thursday morning and did not come home. Her parents reported her missing.

They say she was last seen wearing a grey jacket, jeans and a pink backpack. They also say she may have walked home from GAR Middle School.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact police immediately.