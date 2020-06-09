Wilkes-Barre City Police remind residents of fireworks ordinance

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — With cities and townships across the area cancelling traditional fireworks shows due to the coronavirus pandemic, local law enforcement wants to remind you about the city ordinance regarding the use of consumer fireworks.

The City of Wilkes-Barre Police Department is reminding its residents of the city ordinance regarding the use of consumer fireworks in the city. The police department recently put out a reminder on Facebook to remind residents fireworks are prohibited on public streets, sidewalks and within 150 feet of a building in the city of Wilkes-Barre.

The Wilkes-Barre Police Department states on their Facebook page, “We understand that there are some that feel this is a waste of time and efforts, however, understand that the use of fireworks has an adverse effect on many people as well as pets. One group, in particular, that is adversely affected is our veterans who suffer from PTSD.”

Violators can receive a fine of up to $100.

While police officers enforce the ordinance, firefighters and EMS also respond to certain calls.