WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wilkes-Barre City Health Department announced Wednesday that an officer with the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

Eight police officers are currently quarantining.

The department says they are taking recommended measures to prevent further spread of the virus, such as deep cleaning and disinfecting the police station.