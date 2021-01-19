Wilkes-Barre City Police make arrests after ‘brief chase’

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre City Police are investigating what they describe as a “brief chase” that ended near the 400 block of East Northampton Street.





It is not clear what started the pursuit Tuesday just after 4:00 p.m. At least 10 Wilkes-Barre City Police cruisers surrounded a white BMW sedan on East Northampton Street. Neighbors tell us they saw police chasing several people on foot through the neighborhood.

At least two people were taken into custody. Video sent to Eyewitness News of one of the arrests can be viewed in the video box below.

Eyewitness News will bring you more details as they become available. Check back here for updates on this story.