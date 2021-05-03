Wilkes-Barre City Police investigating a shooting on Saturday

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre City Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man shot in the leg on Saturday.

According to Wilkes-Barre City Police, Saturday around 11 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Scott Street for a report of an aggravated assault.

Arriving on scene, police discovered one male suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police say he was approached by three unknown male suspects. The interaction between them escalated to a dispute resulting in one of the males shooting and striking the victim in the leg.

Medics treated the victim on scene and then transported him to the hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division or 911.