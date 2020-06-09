Wilkes-Barre City Hall to reopen

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre’s City Hall is beginning the process of reopening.

The building was severely damaged by a storm in April. The violent weather pealed back the roof. Monday, employees furloughed during the pandemic were called in. Displaced workers were also allowed to begin moving back into City Hall Monday.

“This gives us a chance to get everything back in, all the records that were displaced and all the people that were displaced. This way we’ll be able to meet the needs of the residents, hopefully, I’m hoping next Monday,” Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said.

Brown says there’s still some preparatory work to be done before they will allow the public into Wilkes-Barre City Hall.