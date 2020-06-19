Wilkes-Barre City Hall announces reopening procedures

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Wilkes-Barre City Hall is reopening to the public on Monday, June 22 at 9:00 AM, with new procedures in place.

According to the release, anyone entering City Hall will be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing protocol, as set forth by the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

There will be one entrance, from the parking lot and one exit, onto East Market Street.

CityMark Credit Union customers must enter from the North Washington Street entrance.