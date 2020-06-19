Coronavirus

Wilkes-Barre City Hall announces reopening procedures

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wilkes-Barre Logo_-1440173480730803776

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Wilkes-Barre City Hall is reopening to the public on Monday, June 22 at 9:00 AM, with new procedures in place.

According to the release, anyone entering City Hall will be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing protocol, as set forth by the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

There will be one entrance, from the parking lot and one exit, onto East Market Street.

CityMark Credit Union customers must enter from the North Washington Street entrance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos