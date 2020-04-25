Wilkes-Barre church hosts free food giveaway

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A NEPA church is among a growing number of local groups helping the community deal with food insecurity.

St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Wilkes-Barre held a free food giveaway Saturday afternoon. It’s the fourth straight weekend the church held the bagged food distribution.

Each bag contains canned fruits and veggies, a canned meal and even a snack. The event at St. Luke’s has grown from 50 bags the first week to nearly 300 thanks to church and community donations.

Organizers plan to continue the food distribution as long as there is a demand during the pandemic.

Eyewitness News reporter Mark Hiller will have more on this on later editions of Eyewitness News.