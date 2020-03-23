Wilkes-Barre Cherry Blossom Festival and Fine Arts Fiesta Canceled

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Mayor George Brown announced Monday that the city will cancel its annual Cherry Blossom Festival, which was to be held on Saturday, April 25th and Sunday, April 26th at Kirby Park.

A decision was also made to cancel the Fine Arts Fiesta, which was scheduled for May 14, 15, 16, and 17th on Public Square.

“It is with deep regret that we must cancel these annual events, but it must be done now to ensure that we can celebrate as a community later,” said Mayor Brown.