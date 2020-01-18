Wilkes-Barre chapter of NAACP celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

(WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre chapter of the NAACP celebrated the life and message of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Friday night.

Chapter president Ron Felton recited the words of Dr. King during the celebration titled ‘Walk Together’. Friday night’s celebration is a homecoming of sorts. It is the first time in 20 years the event was held where it started at the Luzerne County Courthouse. Members of the NAACP hope this event inspires all to continue the work and words of Dr. King.

“I just want them to take away a feeling of love, peace, and gathering of fellowship,” historian Constance Wynn said.

The chapter honored Luzerne County Judge Lisa Gelb and her husband, civil rights attorney Barry Dyller with a silver life membership for their work in the community.

A few other celebrations will be held throughout the weekend and week for Dr. King. The Wilkes-Barre chapter of the NAACP will be featured on an episode of Newsmakers next month.