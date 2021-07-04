Wilkes-Barre celebrates Fourth of July at Kirby Park

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Festivities are happening across our area for the Fourth of July.

Festivities at Kirby Park started at 11 Sunday morning and there was much fun to be had. The old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration has amusement rides for the kids and 30 local vendors. Four live bands are performing throughout the day.

There’s also a pop-up vaccine clinic. The Wilkes-Barre Department of Health is giving Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. People who get their vaccine receive a $25 voucher to spend at the festivities.

They’ve vaccinated about 30 people since they started at 3 p.m. The Market Street Bridge will close at 7:30 and fireworks start at 9:30 tonight.





“If you’re not here you want to get down here. We’re expecting a nice crowd. Come on down, make memories of the Fourth of July like we used to when we were kids and families….Family memories! So come on down and take part in it,” Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said.

Mayor Brown says it feels like we’re also celebrating the return to normal.

Eyewitness News' very own Chris Bohinski kicked off the festivities with a performance earlier Sunday.