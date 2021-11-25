Wilkes-Barre businessman gives back to community

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre businessman gave back to the community Thursday.

Big Baby’s on South Main Street was serving up a free meal for the community. The owner, Dashawn Nelson was cooking all night, turkey and all the trimmings to give back to the community.

Everyone was welcome and he told Eyewitness News he is grateful to have the opportunity to give back.

“I am thankful for my family, my supporters, my kids, my mother who is the main chef,” Nelson said.

Members of the Wolverine football team and coaches along with other business owners helped at Thursday’s event.