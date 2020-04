WILKES-BARRE, Luzerne County (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A local business kicked off a family friendly Easter tradition Saturday with a new twist.

The owner of Carmen and Company told Eyewitness News that she usually holds an Easter egg hunt for the community at a park on Academy Street but this year she decided to stand in front of her supply and beauty supply store on South Main Street and give away Easter goody bags to anyone who drove up.

This was the thirteenth year for the event.