WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The storm brought down power lines in Luzerne County.

Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard near the Park and Ride in Wilkes-Barre Township was impacted. The Luzerne County 911 Communications Center tells Eyewitness News the road is now reopen.

It was closed for about an hour Thursday night.